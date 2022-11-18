Cowen Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $68.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DINO opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,125 shares of company stock worth $3,104,353. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

