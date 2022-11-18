Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $99.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 344.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

