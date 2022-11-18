Cowen Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $27.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Roblox Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,808. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

