Craig Hallum Cuts Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $3.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

PXLW stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Stories

