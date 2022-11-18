Craig Hallum Cuts Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $3.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
PXLW stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78.
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
