Craig Hallum Cuts XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $85.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,997. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in XPEL by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

