Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -168.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,853,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

