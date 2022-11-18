Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.24.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

