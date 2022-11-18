Credit Suisse Group Lowers Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target to €40.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €48.00 ($49.48) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSFFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($42.27) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Basic-Fit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($48.45) to €41.50 ($42.78) in a research report on Thursday.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Basic-Fit stock remained flat at $26.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.