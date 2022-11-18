Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Update

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 2.42. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

In other news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,850 shares of company stock worth $109,465. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

