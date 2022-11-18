Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CRO Jon Brinton Buys 5,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CRO Jon Brinton bought 5,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,550.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 25,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,488.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crexendo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 12,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,891. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

About Crexendo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.