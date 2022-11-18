Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 711 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.11. 1,181,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,841,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

