Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,553. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.