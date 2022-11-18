CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 5.7% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $60.94. 17,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,142,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.