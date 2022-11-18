Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,636 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 461,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

