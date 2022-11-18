Critical Contrast: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) versus Unity Software (NYSE:U)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDF Solutions and Unity Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $111.06 million 10.26 -$21.49 million ($0.29) -105.10 Unity Software $1.11 billion 9.15 -$532.61 million ($2.69) -12.57

PDF Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unity Software 1 7 9 0 2.47

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Unity Software has a consensus price target of $50.06, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -7.91% -4.59% -3.63% Unity Software -63.17% -26.00% -12.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Unity Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Unity Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides design-for-inspection (DFI) Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments; eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from DFI on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

