Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CROX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Crocs Stock Up 1.1 %

CROX stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $180.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,886 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

