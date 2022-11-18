CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average is $169.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

