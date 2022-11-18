CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up to $139.23

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.23, but opened at $145.97. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 61,373 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.