CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAW. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CS Disco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

