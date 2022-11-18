CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
CS Disco Stock Performance
Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on LAW. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CS Disco
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
