CSFB Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$50.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.42.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$49.07. 280,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,018. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.