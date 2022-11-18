CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

