Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head to Head Comparison

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and Precipio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.74 $86.42 million ($0.88) -3.47 Precipio $8.85 million 2.00 -$8.53 million ($0.52) -1.49

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precipio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cue Health and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cue Health presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.51%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Precipio.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93% Precipio -128.09% -56.55% -44.89%

Summary

Cue Health beats Precipio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

