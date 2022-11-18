Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 333,293 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,293 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $187,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,034. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.