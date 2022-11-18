Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of BAE Systems worth $56,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,561,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 836,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,299. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.4706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.16) to GBX 960 ($11.28) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 1,100 ($12.93) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

