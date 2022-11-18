Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $129.52 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 522.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $129,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after acquiring an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. 895,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,280,244. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

