Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $153.37 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $153,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.33. 100,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

