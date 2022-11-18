Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $225.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,943 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Chubb worth $225,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 496.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 53,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,936. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

