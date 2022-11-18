Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,560 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vale worth $45,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 854,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,260,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

