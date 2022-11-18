Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,778 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $112,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TRV traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

