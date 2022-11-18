Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 308,742 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308,742 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ASE Technology worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $55,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 385,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,450. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

