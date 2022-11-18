Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 51,593 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,593 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile



Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

