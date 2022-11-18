Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,403,000 after buying an additional 264,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 197,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 146,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,319. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

