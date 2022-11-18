Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Chairman Sells $1,322,908.73 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Thomas Linebarger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $248.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.80.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 42.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

