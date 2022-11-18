CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Raised by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.35. 70,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,787. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.