Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.6 %

CYTK opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.