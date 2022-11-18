Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.
Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.6 %
CYTK opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.