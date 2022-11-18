DA Davidson Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $198.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $198.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.14.

JKHY stock opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average of $189.14.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

