Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $259.62 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.