David C. Rockecharlie Buys 2,000 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.