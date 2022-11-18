Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 1,513 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

