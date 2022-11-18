Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $375.42 and last traded at $371.34. Approximately 13,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.92. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 223.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $9,081,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

