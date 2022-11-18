DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Tops $1.54 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $142,560.89 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

