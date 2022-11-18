DEI Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $38,655.43 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00376805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018144 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

