Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Raised to €55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($51.55) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

