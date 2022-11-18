Dero Market Cap Hits $53.42 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00024643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $53.42 million and $122,684.06 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,622.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00373282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00116370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00802201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00628093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00234858 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,040,151 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

