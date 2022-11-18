Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,105,604 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $276,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $81.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

