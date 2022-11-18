Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 242,478 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.44% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $234,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 355,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,232.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

