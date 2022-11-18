Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 772,855 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of Automatic Data Processing worth $366,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
ADP opened at $253.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
