Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $329,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

