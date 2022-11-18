Deutsche Bank AG Has $248.75 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PG&E were worth $248,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 1.0 %

PCG stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at PG&E

A number of research firms have commented on PCG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

