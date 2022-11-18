Deutsche Bank AG Has $298.13 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $298,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

